RSM US Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

