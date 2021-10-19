RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $264.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $264,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $304.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

