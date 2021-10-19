RSM US Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,535 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $25,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,606,000 after acquiring an additional 85,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

