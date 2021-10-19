RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys 275 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,532,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

