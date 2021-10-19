RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

