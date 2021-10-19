RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,898 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $81,196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,765,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $329.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.82.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $68,240.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total value of $823,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

