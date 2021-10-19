RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49.

