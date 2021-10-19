Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.64

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.64 and last traded at $106.54, with a volume of 7746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.94.

Several research firms have commented on RY. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

