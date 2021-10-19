Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWX. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

TSE HWX opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$970.97 million and a P/E ratio of 120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.18. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.95.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

