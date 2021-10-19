Rossmore Private Capital Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

