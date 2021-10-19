Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 621 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 348,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.