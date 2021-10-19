Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

