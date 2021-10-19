Rossmore Private Capital Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

