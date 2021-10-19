Rossmore Private Capital Has $31.03 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Apple by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 54,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,692,000 after buying an additional 186,606 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Apple by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,216,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after buying an additional 955,473 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

