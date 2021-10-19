Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

