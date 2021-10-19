ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in September

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKWBF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$531.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.90. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $346.00 and a 1-year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.