Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.38. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 38.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 661,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.