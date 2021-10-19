RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $415.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $415.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,272. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total value of $81,729.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,012 shares in the company, valued at $42,268,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock worth $24,212,507 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

