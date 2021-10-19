Rinet Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rinet Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $265.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $189.92 and a one year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

