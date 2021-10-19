Rinet Co LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $274.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.15 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.93 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

