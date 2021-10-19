RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,696.67 ($61.36).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHIM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

RHI Magnesita stock traded up GBX 226 ($2.95) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,180 ($41.55). The company had a trading volume of 681,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,054.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a €0.50 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, for a total transaction of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

