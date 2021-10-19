RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $730.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of RH stock traded up $30.56 on Monday, reaching $689.63. The company had a trading volume of 663,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $682.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 485.7% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RH by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

