Reviewing Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) & Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voya Financial and Midwest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $7.65 billion 1.03 -$206.00 million $4.81 14.38 Midwest $10.58 million 13.58 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.70

Midwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voya Financial. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voya Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Financial and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial -1.87% 7.55% 0.45% Midwest N/A -20.88% -1.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Voya Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voya Financial and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 0 5 5 0 2.50 Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Voya Financial presently has a consensus target price of $72.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.35%. Midwest has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.05%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Voya Financial.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment is comprised of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

