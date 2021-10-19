Reviewing Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) & iHuman (NYSE:IH)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 3.75 $52.73 million N/A N/A iHuman $81.52 million 3.32 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hailiang Education Group and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

iHuman has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 413.78%. Given iHuman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92%

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats iHuman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.