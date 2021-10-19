Reviewing CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CytRx alerts:

0.1% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CytRx has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CytRx and Alector’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 86.87 -$6.70 million N/A N/A Alector $21.10 million 89.50 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -9.53

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CytRx and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00

Alector has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.02%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than CytRx.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -80.09% -56.11% Alector -989.97% -85.73% -45.70%

Summary

Alector beats CytRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Alector

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.