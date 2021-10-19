Reviewing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Techne and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78 Voyager Therapeutics 0 8 5 0 2.38

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus price target of $458.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.31%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.68, suggesting a potential upside of 134.77%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Techne and Voyager Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $931.03 million 20.97 $140.41 million $5.73 87.17 Voyager Therapeutics $171.13 million 1.01 $36.74 million $0.98 4.64

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 15.08% 15.19% 10.92% Voyager Therapeutics 13.55% 12.63% 7.33%

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Voyager Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics &Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. The co

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

