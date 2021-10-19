Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $991.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

