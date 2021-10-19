Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report sales of $70.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $280.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.34 million to $285.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $291.86 million, with estimates ranging from $285.63 million to $298.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 768,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.