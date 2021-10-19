Resource Planning Group Purchases 625 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $355.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $355.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average is $324.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

