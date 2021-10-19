Resource Planning Group Has $849,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Resource Planning Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

