Resource Planning Group Has $33.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Resource Planning Group grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 19.4% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

