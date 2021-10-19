Resource Planning Group Buys Shares of 3,000 The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

