ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00.

NYSE:RMD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

