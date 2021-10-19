Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Weir Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Weir Group in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Weir Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.