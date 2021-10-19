Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.03) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $42.94 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

