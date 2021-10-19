Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$259.00.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$262.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$246.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$232.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$265.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

