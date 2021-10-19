Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 209,542 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $130,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

