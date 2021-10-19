Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $156,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 176,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 421,357 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.551 dividend. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

