Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $145.74 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 504,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,735,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 376,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 50,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $307.97 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.58 and its 200-day moving average is $298.07. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.