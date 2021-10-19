Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

