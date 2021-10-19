Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.