Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.