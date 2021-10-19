Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.06 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of AMJ opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $21.05.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $201,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

