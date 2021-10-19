Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after acquiring an additional 303,465 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

