Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 381,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

DOC stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

