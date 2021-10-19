REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

