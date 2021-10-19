Refinable (FINE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.14 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 269.6% higher against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00064659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00099907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.07 or 0.99859974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.03 or 0.06027750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

