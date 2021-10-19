Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Realty Income worth $27,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,532,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,805,000 after purchasing an additional 128,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.