Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.04.
REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,503,384 shares in the company, valued at C$39,596,775.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $219,297.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
