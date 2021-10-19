Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,503,384 shares in the company, valued at C$39,596,775.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $219,297.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.44. The stock has a market cap of C$767.16 million and a P/E ratio of 18.61. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$9.23 and a 1 year high of C$26.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

