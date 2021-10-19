Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $477.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

